Daniil Kvyat Completes Shock Return To Toro Rosso For 2019

Daniil Kvyat will return to Formula 1 next year as he completes his move back to Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda for the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

Kvyat will return back to Toro Rosso for 2019 as the replacement for Pierre Gasly, who will make the step up to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The Russian spent 2018 on the sidelines with Scuderia Ferrari as the team’s development and simulator driver after in 2017, Toro Rosso and Red Bull dropped him from their programme in favour for Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

Now the twenty-four year old will make a return behind a wheel of an F1 car as he returns back ‘home’ with Toro Rosso next year.

“First of all, I would like to thank Red Bull and Toro Rosso for giving me this opportunity to race in Formula 1 again and I am particularly pleased to be returning to a team I know very well,” said Kvyat.

“Toro Rosso has always made me feel at home and I’m sure it will still be the same next season. I would also like to thank Ferrari for trusting my driving skills which allowed me to stay connected to F1 as their development driver.

“Even if my duties were primarily simulator based, I’ve learnt a lot, and I now feel stronger and better prepared than when I left Toro Rosso.”

Kvyat’s F1 career ended in 2017 after a run of disappointing results with the Italian team, due to his sudden switch from Red Bull to Toro Rosso after four races in 2016.

The Russian joined F1 in 2014 but after a year, he was promoted to Red Bull as Sebastian Vettel departed from the team to join Ferrari. Kvyat’s first year at the Milton Keynes based team saw grab his first podium and outscored the highly rated Daniel Ricciardo.

But after two incidents in 2016 in China and Russia involving Vettel and Ricciardo, Red Bull decided to switch seats with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso for Kvyat for the rest of the year. Verstappen would go on to win on his first race at Red Bull at the Spainsh Grand Prix.

Despite a year away from the sport, Kvyat hasn’t given up on racing in F1 and hopes another spell at Toro Rosso will deliver.

“I never gave up hope of racing again, I am still young and I have kept in good shape to always be prepared in case another opportunity presented itself,” commented Kvyat.

“I will give my best to deliver what the team expects from me and I can’t wait for everything to start again.”