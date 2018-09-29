Esteban Ocon Calls Losing Fifth Place To Kevin Magnussen ‘A Shame’

Esteban Ocon admits that an error in his final lap of qualifying prevented him from starting fifth place for the Russian Grand Prix.

The Racing Point Force India F1 driver qualified in sixth place for the race at the Sochi Autodrom, benefiting from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s grid penalty that opened the field to battle for a spot on the third row.

The French driver had fifth place provisonally until the Haas F1 Team car of Kevin Magnussen set a late lap to push himself as ‘the best of the rest’.

Ocon said the car performed ‘really well’ on track but admits that it was a shame to miss out on fifth place due to an error on his final lap.

“The car performed really well today and it’s clear we’ve taken a good step forward during the last couple of races,” said Ocon.

“I’m happy with the result – P6 – but I made a mistake on my final lap in Q3, which meant I wasn’t able to really fight against Kevin for P5. That’s a shame, but starting from sixth gives us a good chance tomorrow.”

The tyres over the weekend have caused some trouble for teams with the Hypersoft tyres degrading at a faster rate than usual. Some teams like Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari opted to start on the Ultrasoft tyre for the race.

Ocon says that it will be interesting to see how the softest tyre will behave in the race, as he expects some cars who qualified outside of the top ten to start on the more durable Ultrasoft tyre.

“It will be really interesting to see how the hypersofts perform in the race and we know there will be a lot of cars further back on the ultrasofts,” Ocon added.

“Let’s see how the strategies unfold, but I believe we can convert our strong performance today into a good race result tomorrow.”