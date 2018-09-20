Esteban Ocon Has No Regrets Despite Possible Exit In F1

Esteban Ocon says he has no regrets over potentially losing his place in Formula 1 next year, as time is running out over saving his F1 career.

Ocon could lose his seat to Lance Stroll at Racing Point Force India F1 Team, after Stroll’s father purchased the team over the summer break.

The Frenchman was previously linked to join Renault Sport Formula One Team next year, but the rumors ended when Daniel Ricciardo stunned everyone by leaving Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to join Renault for 2019.

Ocon was also linked to McLaren F1 Team, but the spots were quickly filled by Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris, leaving the twenty-two year old fighting for a seat to save his career.

Despite having links with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport as a junior driver, the French driver last option remains at Williams Martini Racing, but even that isn’t secured as fellow junior driver George Russell is also looking to take that seat.

Ocon told Auto Hebdo that he feels disappointed that his impressive results are not enough for teams to hire him in the sport next year.

“I am disappointed that other factors are taking precedence over results,” said Ocon.

“I’m disappointed that two months ago we had two strong options and we have nothing today.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes ‘100%’ that Ocon will have a future in F1, but could mean that he will be put on the sidelines next year if he can’t find a seat.

“If I did it again, I wouldn’t change any of the decisions made,” Ocon continued.

“I’ve gone through it 100 times in my head and I always come to the conclusion that based on the information we had, we made the right decision. It was impossible to see how things would turn against me as they did.”