Ferrari “Not Where We Want To Be” feels Vettel

Sebastian Vettel admits Scuderia Ferrari are not where they want to be after the two practice sessions on Friday ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

The German was quickest in Free Practice 1 but slipped down the order in the afternoon session to finish fifth fastest.

“Some Fridays are good, some aren’t and this one hasn’t been great for us,” said Vettel. “We are not where we want to be yet and we’ve got some catching-up to do.”

Vettel complained on the radio about being unable to get a clean lap round the Sochi Autodrom due to traffic and feels that made it even more difficult for him to put a lap together.

“Today it was difficult to put the laps together, we went through the tyres too fast, especially the front left, and struggled a bit with both the fast laps and with fuel on board,” said Vettel. “There was also a lot of traffic and obviously this never helps.

“Now we have some work to do, as we need to find the reasons for that and come back stronger.”

Despite their problems, Vettel is optimistic that the team can get it right over the rest of the weekend.

“However, I am positive as ever, as I think that tomorrow and on Sunday it will be better and we’ll find out the right things to apply.

“We want to put both cars on the front row tomorrow; we don’t know yet what will happen, but we’ll try to do our best as pole is the best place to start from”.