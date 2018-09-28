Haas Retain Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean For 2019 Season

Haas F1 Team have confirmed that Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will remain at the team for the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

The pairing will continue into their third season together, after starting their partnership in 2017. Grosjean has been with the team since its formation in 2016, but his drive was in doubt after a difficult start to this season.

But the Frenchman will stay on to partner alongside Magnussen, who will enter 2019 as his fifth season in Formula 1.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said that it was an easy decision to keep both drivers on for next year.

“From the very beginning, we needed experienced drivers to hasten the development of our car and our team, and we have two very good and experienced drivers in Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen,” said Steiner.

“We’ve improved drastically from last year to this year, so retaining both drivers was a pretty easy decision.”

Haas currently lie fifth overall in the constructors’ standing after an impressive season in only their third year in the sport. The team is fighting a midfield battle with Renault Sport Formula One Team for that important fourth place spot.

Steiner feels that the 100-point barrier in the constructors’ table will be broken with their current line up and that next year they aim to accomplished more with the two drivers.

“I think the 100-point barrier should be and will be broken, and we’ll do it with Romain and Kevin,” Steiner added.

“Both drivers push each other to be better, and their collective feedback allows us to be better. It’s not a coincidence that in their second year as teammates, Haas F1 Team is having its best year. By keeping Romain and Kevin together, we aim to do even better next year.”

Grosjean will stay part of the American team for 2019, having joined the team in 2016 when Haas joined F1. Having been at the team since the beginning, the Frenchman reflects on his time at the team so far and says that it is an honor to be part of a team that is growing every year.

“It’s impressive to see what this team has accomplished in such a relatively short time, and for someone who has been here since the very beginning, I take a lot of pride in the time, effort and sacrifice we’ve all put forth to make Haas F1 Team so competitive,” Grosjean said.

“I’m very happy to continue with Haas F1 Team and represent Haas Automation and all of our partners. Gene Haas has built something very special – something we can make even better – and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

Magnussen joined the team in 2017 after spending one year at Renault, a year where he looked to rebuilt his F1 career after being dropped by McLaren F1 Team.

The Danish driver made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2014 and impressed by standing on the podium in second place in his first race in the sport, but was put aside to make way for Fernando Alonso in 2015.

Magnussen since then has had his strongest season in 2018, scoring consistently for Haas over the whole year. The Dane said he’s never been in a better situation than where he is now at Haas.

“I’ve never been in a better situation than the one I’m in here at Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen added.

“This is a team filled with racers and we’re all striving for the same thing. There’s no bureaucracy and everything is very straightforward.

“Gene Haas is all about efficiency, and he and Guenther Steiner have created a very efficient environment that gets the best from its people. We all believe in each other and that’s why we’ve achieved as much as we have.”