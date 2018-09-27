Jack Aitken Aims For Solid Results To Round Off Final Four F2 Races

ART Grand Prix‘s Jack Aitken hopes to starts the final races of the FIA Formula 2 season with solid results ahead of the penultimate round at the Sochi Autodrom.

The series will enter its final two rounds with Russia and the title finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi left.

It’ll be the series’ first trip under the F2 branded name, but under GP2 they last raced here back in 2015 and 2014, where Stoffel Vandoorne and Jolyon Palmer were crowned the series champions.

George Russell could end the weekend as F2’s second champion if he scores enough points to build a 48 point gap to second place Lando Norris. Russell leads ahead of the Carlin Motorsport driver by 22 points.

Russell’s team-mate Jack Aitken currently lies tenth overall in the drivers’ standing with one win under his belt. The Anglo-Korean driver has had a difficult second half of the season, scoring zero points in seven races between Monaco and Silverstone.

The ART driver broke the streak in Hungary with a fourth place result. At the last round in Italy, the ART driver claimed one point in the sprint race.

Aitken will tackle the Sochi track for the first time and ahead of the final four races left in the series, he is hoping to get some results in at the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to it as it’s a new track for me,” said Aitken. “It’s a unique looking circuit, with quite low tyre degradation expected, but it will be challenging nevertheless.”

“We’re coming into the back end of the season, so we’re aiming to put together a good weekend and get some solid results. I can’t wait to arrive in Russia.”