Lance Stroll Notes Importance Of Working On Tyres For Sochi Autodrom

Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll has noted the importance of working on the tyres around the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 enters the final six rounds of the championship, starting by two races back-to-back with Russia first and Japan next weekend.

The Sochi Autodrom is a unique setting, taking place at the Winter Olympic Park that was used for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The park also is home to one of the football stadiums that hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Lance Stroll will race around the circuit for the second time in his F1 career, having raced here last year and says to race around an Olympic village and the scenery the track is placed at is incredible.

“It is pretty cool to compete in the Olympic village,” said Stroll. “It definitely feels like we are in Russia and it is very beautiful scenery with the mountains, snow and sea.

“What they have done to the place with the infrastructure is incredible and they have done a top job.”

Last year, Stroll managed to enter into Qualifying 3 but couldn’t turn that impressive result into a points finish on the race on Sunday.

Stroll noted on how important the Pirelli tyres will be this weekend, as they will repeat the same sets they used for the last round in Singapore. The Hypersoft, Ultrasoft and Soft tyres will be the main tyres for the weekend, and the Canadian driver says its’ a crucial to get them working properly around the 3.6 mile track.

“The track is great and enjoyable to drive. Last year in qualifying I nearly got to Q3, but I didn’t get to do the warm-up lap I wanted, and around there it is quite important to get the tyre working properly,” commented Stroll.

“I am sure it will be a great weekend for the team, especially as this will be Sergey’s first home race.”