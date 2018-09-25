Lewis Hamilton gets Orchid Run & Ride Race in Kuala Lumpur under way

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport was in attendance to signal the start of three different races for the Orchid Run & Ride in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The current F1 championship leader was was at the event in Malaysia with sponsor Petronas to signal the start of the 5K run, 5K bike a 12K run race. He also assisted at water distribution stations to give water to the runners and riders during the race.

Hamilton also engaged with over 7000 participants who took part in this year’s event.

The Orchid Run & Ride is an annual charity event that takes place in the capital of Malaysia, with the start/finish line outside of the Petronas Twin Towers. The run initiated in 2015 and has had the support of the Mercedes F1 Team and their sponsor Petronas. The event is to help promote healthy living in Malaysia and raise awareness for charity and non-profit organisations.

The event is organised by PETRONITA, the association for wives and females staff of Petronas.

Hamilton said that it was great to be back attending the event as a representative for Petronas, all for a great cause.

“It’s great to come back to Malaysia and help out in this year’s Orchid Run & Ride; it’s a fantastic event for a great cause,” said Hamilton.

“Petronas have supported me over many years, so coming to Kuala Lumpur and assisting with the event was not just a great opportunity to support a good cause, but also to give back to Petronas and thank them for their continuous support of myself and the team.

“Every time I visit our friends at Petronas, they always give me such a warm welcome. There were fans everywhere around the Petronas Towers, it was incredible.”