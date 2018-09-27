Marcus Ericsson Knew It Was ‘Bad News’ For Him When Räikkönen Signed For Sauber

Marcus Ericsson says that he knew his future at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team was under threat when the team signed Kimi Räikkönen for 2019.

Sauber announced next year that they’ll have a fresh line up with the edition of 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen, as he will leave Scuderia Ferrari this year.

Charles Leclerc will make the step up to join Ferrari next year alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, Sauber confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will fill the second seat at the team, leaving Ericsson without a drive in F1.

The Swedish driver, with five seasons under his belt in F1, will stay with the team as a third driver and will have an ambassador role at Sauber. The announcement was made shortly after the team announced Giovinazzi.

At the Sochi Autodrom, Ericsson said the press conference that he knew he was in trouble when Räikkönen was announced to join the team but hoped that the team would keep him on for 2019.

“When Kimi signed I think that was bad news for me, but I was still hoping,” said Ericsson.

“Over the passed weekend I got the information that Antonio signed in the other car. Me and my managements were looking around a little bit but we decided to continue with Sauber and the relationship there, which we think is important.

The appointment of Giovinazzi means he will become the first full time Italian driver to race in F1 since 2011. The Italian has raced with Sauber before for two races in the 2017 season as a stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein.

Ericsson has links with the owners of Sauber, being the drivers’ main backing. Ericsson could be an option for 2020, But the Swede says that he feels disappointed to not be racing in F1 next year.

“It is obviously disappointing to be not racing, it is all you want to do,” he said. “It was not good news for me.

“I am happy to be able to continue my relationship with the team, but I want to race still.”

When Ericsson was asked whether losing his race seat for 2019 would mean the end of his F1 career, the Swede said that he hopes to make a comeback.

“No,” said Ericsson. “My goal is still to come back to F1. “I think for 2019, that’s not going to happen, but hopefully after that there will be possibilities to come back. That’s still the goal, to come back to Formula 1.”