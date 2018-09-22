Moto3

Martin Outclasses Rivals in Aragon Qualifying

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Jorge Martin set a new all-time track record for Moto3 at Aragon to claim a sensational pole position on Saturday. The championship leader had flown under the radar for much of the qualifying session but unleashed a blistering final lap to take pole by over half a second from Jaume Masia and Enea Bastianini.

The Spaniard did have a slice of luck during the session with Honda Team Asia riders Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Kaito Toba colliding at turn three. The Thai youngster tagged the back of his Japanese team-mate, sending him skywards, while Martin was fortunate to avoid being collected by the accident. Toba and Atiratphuvapat both escaped injury but will be forced to start from the back of the grid tomorrow, while Martin was free to continue in the session.

Gabriel Rodrigo had set the early pace during qualifying, immediately lapping quicker than anything seen in free practice, but the final scramble was always going to see the leaderboard shaken up, and so it proved. Marco Bezzecchi was the first to pull the pin, clocking a 1:57.855 with a minute to go, but the lack of a slipstream down the 1km back straight would ultimately prove his downfall as he tumbled back down the order.

Martin, meanwhile, had positioned himself perfectly and having followed Dennis Foggia through the first half of the lap, the Honda of wildcard Jeremy Alcoba provided the perfect tow towards the final corner, allowing Martin to set a remarkable 1:57.066 to secure his ninth pole of 2018. Masia and Bastianini followed close behind to take second and third respectively ahead of Tony Arbolino while Foggia proved that he was no roadblock for Martin, grabbing fifth in his own right.

Bezzecchi fell to sixth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli who will drop twelve places on the grid due to slow riding in free practice. His demotion will promote Rodrigo to seventh with Aron Canet and Fabio Di Giannantonio joining him on the third row tomorrow.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:57.066
25. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:57.603
333. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:57.659
414. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:57.774
510. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:57.791
612. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:57.855
723. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:57.879
819. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:57.937
944. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:57.953
1021. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:58.149
117. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:58.388
1242. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:58.389
1384. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:58.391
148. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:58.449
1575. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:58.451
1648. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:58.602
1724. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:58.691
1865. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:58.715
1925. Raul FernandezKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:58.718
2022. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:58.789
2116. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:58.802
2252. Jeremy AlcobaHondaJunior Team Estrella Galicia 0,01:58.822
2317. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:58.836
2477. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 771:58.925
2572. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:59.011
2640. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:59.052
2781. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power1:59.601
2827. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:59.998
2941. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia2:01.054

