Nico Müller Fastest in Final DTM Practice at the Red Bull Ring

Audi‘s Nico Müller ended a damp DTM Series practice at the Red Bull Ring as the quickest.

The Swiss-man held an advantage of just under half a second to second placed man Edoardo Mortara with Robin Frijns completing the top three.

When the session started Sebastién Ogier got the action underway.

After a few minutes of adjusting to the track conditions, the drivers set about setting representative lap times.

Frijns held the top spot for awhile until his time was beaten by Mike Rockenfeller.

BMW‘s Joel Eriksson had been looking to be on a good lap but the Swede opted to head to the pits instead.

With just over twenty minutes remaining on the clock, yesterday’s race winner René Rast jumped to the top of the timings.

However, the German did not remain on top for long as Frijns set the fastest time once again only to have it immediately beaten by Rast.

Frijns went quickest once again, with an advantage of two tenths over the reigning champion.

In the damp conditions it was difficult for the drivers to remain on track, with Timo Glock, Rast and Jamie Green all running wide.

With twelve minutes remaining in the session, Müller went quickest.

Gary Paffett found some pace and it was his turn to be quickest. The Briton had been leading the championship but after not scoring yesterday lost the lead to Paul di Resta.

Despite not setting any of the fastest sectors of the session, Mortara went quickest in his Mercedes.

It was once again Rast who was the fastest, with Frijns slotting into second just seven thousandths behind.

As the session was coming to its close, the times began to ramp up with Paffett once again quickest.

Müller displaced Paffett at the top with little over a minute to go, with the Swiss driver going even faster on his final lap to go six tenths clear of Paffett.

Mortara claimed second from Paffett late in the session, with the Briton running wide at the final corner and costing himself the chance to go quicker.

Frijns ended up third, on his final lap and relegated Paffett to fourth.

Rockenfeller completed the top five.

Pascal Wehrlein was seventh ahead of the Audi duo of Loïc Duval and Rast.

Duval is under investigation for speeding in the pitlane.

Mercedes pair di Resta and Lucas Auer rounded off the top ten.

Bruno Spengler was the lead BMW in thirteenth place.

Qualifying for Race 2 gets underway at 10.35 local time, with the race itself at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Red Bull Ring – Free Practice Three