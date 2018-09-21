Nicolas Todt Now Manager Of Daniil Kvyat As Toro Rosso Return Looms

Nicolas Todt is now managing the career of Russian driver Daniil Kvyat, who is currently tipped to return in Formula 1 next year.

Kvyat could make a return to Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda next year, the same team who dropped him last year at the United States Grand Prix in favour for Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly.

The Russian was part of Red Bull’s junior academy during his early years in F1, which led to joining Red Bull’s main team in 2015. He was demoted back to Toro Rosso four races into the 2016 season after two starting incidents involving Sebastian Vettel. Max Verstappen made the step up, winning on his Red Bull debut.

Kvyat since his exit from F1 in 2017 has joined Scuderia Ferrari as their test and development driver.

Nicolas Todt told Motorsport.com that he has been managing the Russian for a few months, who is keen on helping him make a return to F1.

“I have managed Daniil’s racing career for the last few months,” said Kvyat.

“I’m very keen to help a talent like him, who in my opinion has unfinished business in F1.”

His return to Toro Rosso has not been confirmed yet, but multiple sources in the paddock suggest that the deal is done. Red Bull’s Helmut Marko is keen on giving the Russian a second chance, believing that he has matured since his exit from the energy drinks company.

“I would say he is more mature, but we are not in a hurry with Toro Rosso,” said Marko.

“We will solve our driver problems. We have a big list of names, and we’ll see.”

Toro Rosso’s line up for 2019 has not been decided as of yet with multiple drivers linked to the seat. Sebastien Buemi and Alexander Albon were rumored to join the team but were quickly dismissed when the pair confirmed to race for Nissan e.Dams in Formula E next year.

Todt, who runs All Road Management, is known for managing drivers throughout the Motorsport categories with the likes of Charles Leclerc, Felipe Massa, Jose Maria Lopez and James Calado.

He has previously worked with the late Jules Bianchi.

Leclerc will race with Ferrari next year alongside Sebastian Vettel, and Todt believes that the challenge of racing at the Italian team will be difficult due to the expectations, but Charles will do his best.

“There are a lot of expectations about Charles because of his past achievements,” Todt continued. “And because of the fact of being a young Ferrari driver, and now becoming an official Ferrari driver.

“Driving for Ferrari is a special thing, you have additional pressure, and it’s very important from him to try to release this kind of pressure.

“It will be very difficult, but Charles will do his best.

“He is a fighter, he wants to achieve the best possible result. A first year in a top team he will have to learn, alongside someone like Vettel, who is so experienced.”