Niko Kari Makes Jump From GP3 To F2 With MP Motorsport

Niko Kari will make the jump from the GP3 Series to FIA Formula 2 with MP Motorsport for the final two rounds of the series.

The Finnish driver raced with the Dutch team for GP3, but will make the transition to F2 for this weekend in Russia and for the title finale in Abu Dhabi. Kari will replace Ralph Boschung for the rest of the year and will be reunited with his former GP3 team-mate Dorian Boccolacci.

The Finn was a former young driver in the Red Bull junior programme, but was dropped at the end of the last. Kari has only one GP3 win under his belt.

The eighteen year old says he’s happy MP have the confidence to promote him to their F2 team for the remainder of the season.

“I’m really happy that MP has had the confidence to promote me to their Formula 2 team”, said Kari.

“The new F2 cars have looked fantastic this season, and I can’t wait to step into one of them myself. I’m also looking forward to working with Dorian again, with whom I had a great working relationship during our time as GP3 team mates.”

Kari lied sixteenth overall before making the move up to F2, having spent three years in GP3. The Finn has scored on three occasions over the season.

MP Motorsport team boss Sander Dorsman says Kari’s GP3 season has been unlucky but knows he has pace to perform in the last two rounds in F2 alongside Boccolacci.

“Niko has been a bit unlucky in his second GP3 season with us”, says Dorsman.

“But he has always shown his raw pace. We are confident that he will quickly convert that pace into results in the final few Formula 2 races of the season.

“With two young hotshoes in our F2 cars, we are aiming to surprise a fair few people in the category in the two remaining weekends at Sochi and Abu Dhabi.”