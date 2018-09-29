Priaulx on top, Jewiss beats Simmons in Brands quali

Sebastian Priaulx pipped Jonathan Hoggard to pole for the first British Formula 4 race of the championship decider at Brands Hatch.

Championship leader Kiren Jewiss could only managed fifth fastest, but will line up on the grid ahead of title rival Ayrton Simmons.

The title of provisional pole sitter was swapped between Priaulx, Jewiss and Paavo Tonteri throughout the first half of the session, with a new driver jumping to the top of the times with almost every lap.

In the closing stages of the session, Priaulx was leading before Hoggard became the first driver to set a time sub 1m26s. The Fortec Motorsport driver had set a lap time of 1:25.974, but couldn’t remain at the top of the order. Priaulx lowered the benchmark again with his final lap of the session, taking the chequered flag with a 1:25.822 lap.

Tonteri finished third, ahead of Patrick Pasma and Jewiss.

Simmons waiting until the second half of the session to jump up the order. The JHR Developments driver managed to put himself fifth and crucially ahead of his title rival before Jewiss managed a late improvement to go 0.069s faster.

Manuel Sulaiman took seventh, ahead of Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan.

Sebastian Alvarez rounded out the top 10.