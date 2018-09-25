Roberto Merhi Joins Campos For Final Two FIA Formula 2 Rounds

Roberto Merhi will return to FIA Formula 2 for the final two rounds of the series in Russia and Abu Dhabi with Campos Vexatec Racing.

The Spaniard previously raced with MP Motorsport this year before he was replaced by Dorian Boccalacci at Spa-Francorchamps.

But Merhi will jump back in an F2 car for this weekend’s round at the Sochi Autodrom and the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, replacing Israeli driver Roy Nissany and joining forces with Luca Ghiotto.

Merhi previously raced with the Spanish squad last year at Barcelona for one round, before he made a return with Rapax in the latter part of the season. The Spanish driver then signed with MP where he achieved a podium finish with third at Monaco for the feature race. Merhi currently lies fourteenth overall in the drivers’ championship.

The twenty-seven year old says that he’s pleased to make a comeback for the final two rounds of Formula 2.

“I’m pleased to make my comeback to the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Campos Vexatec Racing,” said Merhi.

“We know each other perfectly and I think we aspire for big things in the remaining races; Campos has a competitive car and, besides, I have gained valuable experience earlier this season. So I feel more prepared after achieving good results”

Team principal Adrián Campos commented on the announcement of Merhi, saying that he has no doubts the Spaniard will deliver for the final four races in Russia and Abu Dhabi.

“We have no doubts Roberto has bold goals ahead. I’m sure he will perform extremely well in the upcoming races,” commented Campos.

“He has already experience in the series and we are expecting great results considering how talented Roberto is. Adaption isn’t a problem either as we have already worked together previously.

“We will make our best to make him feel at home and meet our expectations.”