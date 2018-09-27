Sebastian Vettel ‘Motivated’ To Turn Around 40 Point Deficit

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel says that he doesn’t need to change his plan and believes himself and the team are capable of winning this year’s championship.

Vettel arrives into the Russian Grand Prix with forty point deficit to championship leader Lewis Hamilton, after claiming victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The German finished the race in third, finishing behind Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen and loses ten points from Hamilton in the championship fight with ten races to go.

Ahead of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Vettel says that the track is quick due to the long straights but doesn’t know where abouts Ferrari lie among the top three teams.

“This track in Sochi is a fast one, with long straights and obviously we expect to do well as we are one of the top three teams, but I don’t have a clear idea of what will happen,” said Vettel.

“After tomorrow we’ll see how the other cars work and how we feel with ours.”

Vettel is running out of time in his quest to win his fifth world championship with six races left in the championship.

Despite being forty points behind his nearest rival, Vettel states that the plan doesn’t change as he still believes that he can still win races and the title.

“We are some points behind in the championship and we need to catch up to make sure we are there; that’s our target and the best way to do it is to finish ahead,” commented Vettel.

“That’s what we generally try to do, so our plan doesn’t really change from race to race. We try to give everything we have and I still believe we have a chance to win.”

Last year saw Ferrari achieve a front row start for Russia, but failed to execute that result into a win as Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas claimed his first ever F1 win.

There have been some races this year where Vettel and Ferrari have made errors that have cost them valuable points in both championships. Most noticeable mistakes were from the German Grand Prix, where Vettel lost the race win by crashing out of the race whilst leading.

Last race in Singapore saw Ferrari took a gamble and pitted Vettel on the Ultrasoft tyres, in order to give the German a boost in pace whilst performing the under cut. The plan failed when traffic cost him time, allowing Verstappen and Hamilton to stay ahead of Vettel.

The four-time world champion admits that some races haven’t gone their way but the motivation is still high as Ferrari seek their first championship since 2008.

“Some races didn’t go the way we wanted to, but all of us are very motivated; the guys in the team have been nice to me – and they meant it – and this really helps me to overcome these races,” added Vettel.

“I get all my energy from outside, thanks to our fans and supporters. It’s great to receive positivism and support from all of them.”