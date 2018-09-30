Turkington wraps up the title with race to spare

Colin Turkington seals the 2018 British Touring Car Championship title in the penultimate race of the season, despite finishing P22.

Turkington had been working his way up through the order in the first half of the race and was running at the back end of the top 15 when he attempted to lunge up the inside of Dan Lloyd. The pair made contact and Turkington was sent through the gravel at Paddock Hill Bend. The West Surrey Racing driver managed to keep his BMW going, albeit far outside of the points.

He continued to run at the back of the field for the final few laps while title rival Tom Ingram battled at the front of the pack.

Ingram was immiedetly on the attack, climbing up from his 14th place on the grid to sixth by the time a midrace safety car was brought out to clear Jack Goff’s Honda. The safety car worked to his advantage, bunching up the field, and he quickly picked off Brett Smith and Aiden Moffat to snatch fourth.

He spent the closing stages of the race all over the back of Andrew Jordan in third. Fourth place would close the gap to Turkington to 23 points but, with just 22 available in the final race of the weekend, it wouldn’t be enough to keep his title hope alive. Ingram attempted a lunge up the inside of the BMW, making slight contact with Jordan, but Jordan held firm.

Ingram had to settle for fourth, taking the title just out of his reach with one race remaining.

After picking up his first win of the season in race one, Dan Cammish handled the 75kg ballast to take victory number two, just ahead of team-mate Matt Neal and Jordan.

A strong starting Moffat claimed fifth, ahead of Tom Chilton and Senna Proctor.

Ashley Sutton, who had started from the back of the grid after an incident in race one, managed to climb up to eighth, with Rob Austin and Josh Cook rounding out the top 10.

Smith fell backwards late in the race to finish 11th, ahead of Chris Smiley, Lloyd, Sam Tordoff and Oli Jackson.