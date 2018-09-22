Wittmann Fastest in Wet Second Practice at the Red Bull Ring

Marco Wittmann, was quickest for BMW in wet DTM Series practice session at the Red Bull Ring.

Audi‘s Robin Frijns was second ahead of Timo Glock.

Championship leader Gary Paffett led the drivers out onto a very wet track to get the session underway.

In the wet conditions the drivers had to be careful to find the limits as well as combat with the spray with some running off track due to the lack of grip.

As drivers gained more confidence with the conditions it was Wittmann who headed the pace, with the conditions allowing the German to be more competitive than yesterday’s practice in which he could only manage thirteenth.

Wittmann’s time was eventually bettered with eighteen minutes remaining on the clock by Mike Rockenfeller, but the BMW immediately returned to the top only for Nico Müller behind him on track to surpass him.

The 2014 and 2016 DTM champion was not letting up and once again found himself on the top spot at the mid point of the session.

Frijns had been looking to challenge Wittmann but the Dutchman ran wide at the penultimate corner, costing him a lot of time.

The Audi man did not get it wrong the next time and moved himself just three hundredths clear of Wittmann.

Despite running wide once again, Frijns extended his advantage.

Yellow flags were deployed after Paffett, ended up in the gravel with another yellow flag zone required for Edoardo Mortara who was beached in the gravel.

Both were able to continue.

Augusto Farfus was forced to come into the pits with a rear tyre hanging off his BMW after it had not be fitted correctly – the incident was placed under investigation with the Brazilian reported to the stewards.

Reigning champion René Rast briefly made it an Audi 1-2 but Wittmann instantly took second off his countryman.

Rockenfeller then placed his Audi on top but was displaced by Wittmann.

On his final lap, Rast had gone quickest through the first sector but hit traffic in the second sector and opted to go into the pits rather than complete the lap.

This meant Wittmann remained fastest with Frijns second.

Glock completed the top three, with Rast in fourth.

Rockenfeller was fifth for Audi.

Championship leader Paffett was six ahead of Mercedes team-mate Dani Juncadella.

Nico Müller was eighth, as Pascal Wehrlein and yesterday’s pace setter Lucas Auer completed the top ten.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend takes place at 10.35 local time with the race getting underway at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Red Bull Ring – Free Practice Two