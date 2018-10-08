Alfa Romeo Sauber ESports Team Gear Up For First Round Of 2018 F1 Esports Pro Series

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Esports Team are set to kick start the first live event of the 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series this Wednesday at the GFinity Arena in London.

The second season of F1’s official Esports series will commence this week and for the first time, nine official F1 teams will join to compete for a prize money pool of $200,000.

Over 66,000 gamers entered the series through events and qualification races to narrow it down to 40 for the Pro Draft, where 16 players were selected by the teams.

Teams have collaborated with professional Esports teams to assist in preparation and train the gamers ahead of the upcoming season. Veloce Esports partnered with Sauber ahead of the season, with Veloce founder Jamie MacLaurin appointed as the Esports’ team manager.

MacLaurin says the team is confident that Sauber have the best line up in the series, having picked three gamers who competed in last year’s final.

“The team has been preparing well over the past few weeks, and I am happy with the performance they have shown,” commented MacLaurin

“We are confident that we have got the best line-up of racers, and it is our target to have their skills reflected in our championship results. We look forward to this challenge.”

Salih Saltunç, Allert van der Wal and Sonuç Saltunç will represent the Swiss team for the second season of the F1 Esports Series, with the two Saltunç brothers being team-mates after the pair were selected in the Pro Draft in July.

The team has had support from the official F1 team with Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc supporting the drivers and giving advice ahead of the series.

“We have had tremendous support from the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team and Veloce Esports,” said Salih Saltunç.

“Their drivers Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson asked us to keep them updated with our progress, which was a great sign of support. After the training we have completed, we are in strong form and ready to show why we belong up there with fellow eSports racers.”

One of the stories from the Pro Draft was Sauber drafting the two Saltunç brothers for the series as team-mates. The two brothers reached the final of the 2017 Esports series, but Salih suffered technical issues which prevented him from showcasing his pace. His brother Sonuç finished twelfth overall.

During the break between the Draft and the start of the second season, Sonuç said the team have prepared with Sauber and Veloce to get a better understanding of the championship.

“We have been waiting for months to finally have the opportunity to compete in the championship. We have focused a lot on preparation with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team and Veloce Esports, understanding how we can be better than the competition,” Sonuç Saltunç added.

“I look forward to working with my teammates on achieving our shared goal of having great results.”

Dutch Esports gamer van der Wal finished last year’s series seventh overall having made the podium in one of the races. He says he is confident with the help of Sauber and Veloce that he can aim for race wins and for the overall championship.

“The work we have done with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team and Veloce Esports has been essential in making sure that we are ready for the big stage,” said van der Wal.

“I have spent most of the off season putting in laps on the simulators at Veloce Esports’ racing hub and at home, so I am confident that we can challenge for race wins and the championship.”

The first live event of the 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series will commence on the 10th October at the GFinity Arena in London and will be broadcasted on Facebook and selected TV networks.