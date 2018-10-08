Brendon Hartley Calls Suzuka Result ‘A Real Shame’ After Promising Qualifying

Brendon Hartley says to see both Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda cars to finish outside of the points at the Japanese Grand Prix was a ‘real shame’.

Both Toro Rosso cars made it into Qualifying 3, with Hartley starting in sixth place in front of fellow engine supplier Honda’s home race. But both Hartley and team-mate Pierre Gasly dropped places at the start and struggled to get pack up the field throughout the race.

The New Zealander driver found it difficult to get` much grip from the tyres during the first stint and was caught in traffic during his second stint.

Team-mate Gasly ran majority of the race in tenth place but lost out to Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. for the final point, rounding off a disappointing weekend for Toro Rosso.

Hartley says he thought he didn’t do too much wrong at the start of the race but added that it is a shame that both cars finished outside of the points in Japan.

“I don’t feel like I did too much wrong at the start of the race, but I just couldn’t get the power down. For the whole first stint I didn’t have much grip and poor traction cost me a lot of time,” said Hartley.

“Then on the second set I found myself in traffic, I made a couple of overtakes on both of the Williams but in the end I got stuck behind Marcus (Ericsson).

“It’s a real shame that both cars are outside the points after such a promising result in Qualifying yesterday.”