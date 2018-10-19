British Rallycross Round Nine Entry List Revealed

The entry list for the final round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship at Silverstone has been unveiled, with 14 Supercars set to take on the Northamptonshire circuit.

Just five points separate the top three drivers Ollie O’Donovan, Julian Godfrey and Mark Higgins with the trio set to do battle on the new for 2018 Silverstone RX track to decide the winner of Britain’s’ premier Rallycross series.

The return to the Northamptonshire circuit for the second time this season has seen many additional Supercar entries, including 2016 BRX Champion Dan Rooke returning in a Team RX Racing Ford Focus, Sportscar driver Enzo Ide making his Rallycross debut in an Audi S1 and World RX driver Oliver Bennett entering the November 4 event in his Ford Fiesta.

Rallycross legend Pat Doran also appears on the entry list with his Citroen C4, while the father and son duo of Liam and Mike Manning continue their BRX campaigns in a Subaru Impreza and another Fiesta respectively. The Supercar class also sees entries from BRX regulars Steve Hill, Kevin Procter, Steve Mundy, ‘Mad’ Mark Watson and Nigel Burke.

The MSA Junior Rallycross title battle also goes down to the final round at Silverstone where brothers Luke and Tom Constantine battle it out to become champion. They are joined on the entry list by nine other drivers including potential winners such as Marius Solberg-Hansen, son of Ollie, Patrick O’Donovan, Morgan Wroot and another Constantine in the form of James.

Defending champion Tristan Ovenden heads to Silverstone in the lead of the MSA Supernational championship where he hopes to make it another championship win. The Renault Clio V6 driver heads the standings from Paige Bellerby and Paul Coney with his championship rivals all set to compete for the title next month.

A four-way battle in the Super1600 championship sees Jack Thorne leading Paul Coney by just five points with Darren Scott and Craig Lomax also still in the running for the championship victory next month. A total of six S1600 entries are on the list for Silverstone.

Morgan Bailey is the man to beat in the Swift Sport Rallycross Championship with the championship leader having taken four wins from eight rounds in 2018. He has a 31-point advantage over Tom Llewellin with Simon Ovenden three points behind in in third with 12 drivers set to compete while David Bell leads the BMW Mini Rallycross Championship by 19 points over Bradley Durdin going into the final round at Silverstone where a large 12 car grid is entered at the time of writing.

Retro Rallycross sees a total of 10 entries split between the 3 classes, with championship leader Ian Biagi set to battle Mark Finch for the overall title.

The final round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship takes place at Silverstone on November 4.