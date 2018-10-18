Coca Cola Agrees Partnership With McLaren For Remainder Of 2018 Season

McLaren F1 Team have announced a sponsorship agreement with Coca Cola for the remainder of the 2018 Formula 1 Season.

The Woking based team agreed with the major drinks corporation for three of the four races remaining of the 2018 season. This will be the first time Coca Cola have sponsored an Formula 1 team.

The Coca Cola logo, as well as two sub-brands, Dasani Sparking and SmartWater will appear on the MCL33 and uniforms of the McLaren drivers of Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris.

The new sponsorship will commence at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, taking place at the Circuit of the Americas. The new agreement will be featured in the USA, Brazil and in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown welcomes Coca Cola into the team and looks forward into showing the potential McLaren and the sport represents.

“Coca-Cola has a rich history of sponsorship and a record of innovative activations and we are honoured the company has chosen to partner with McLaren to explore opportunities in Formula 1,” said Brown.

“Formula 1 as a sport is changing, as are we as a team, and we’re looking forward to introducing Coca-Cola to the potential that our team and fantastic, global sport represents.”

Coca Cola have been involved in Motorsport before, mainly within North America with being a major sponsor for NASCAR events and teams. The drinks company, who are one of the most valuable businesses in the world, also sponsor the Coca Cola 600 in NASCAR in North Carolina.

“We are looking forward to this activation with McLaren, both our companies are innovators, and we are both looking to further connect with youth,” commented Coca Cola’s Vice President in Sports Partnership, Ricardo Fort.

“This partnership will guide us to what our customers, markets and consumers are craving from this high octane passion.”