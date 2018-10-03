DTM Open to Switch Brands Hatch for Donington Park

Gerhard Berger, boss of the DTM Series, says he is open to the switching the British round from Brands Hatch to Donington Park.

In August, the DTM returned to British soil after a five year absence. Previously the championship had raced on the Indy-style layout with this year the debut of the full Grand Prix circuit.

The series admitted the lack of overtaking was not ideal with some drivers suggesting they would prefer Donington.

Whilst speaking to Motorsport.com Berger admitted that the plan was to build a long-term future with Brands Hatch but is open to a switch.

“We are just trying to do our research or, let’s say, we are in the moment looking at the facts of Brands.

“I like Brands Hatch, I think it gives a good atmosphere but if for some reason, Donington is better, we can go to Donington. We will see.”

The DTM last raced at Donington back in 2003 with the race being won by Jean Alesi.

Although, Berger stressed that a new race cannot be evaluated in its first year, particularly in regards to the Misano night race and the return to Britain.

“Both are difficult projects because it’s a new start in England and a new start in Italy,” he said.

“Obviously, it will take two or three years before you position yourself right.

“England, like always, you need to be in the heart of motorsport and you feel it straight away.

“The English fans are just the right ones. Italy was a very spectacular race, with some good overtaking, which was a downside at Brands, it’s difficult to overtake.”

Furthermore, Berger told Motorsport.com that the 2019 calendar will have a “couple of changes, but not dramatic.”

This season features five overseas rounds alongside five in Germany and both Audi and BMW – with Mercedes departing the series at the end of this year – feel that the balance is strong.

BMW also point out that it was a good match for its road car strategy, however Audi have stress the expansion needed to be gradual.