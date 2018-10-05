F1 Esports Pro Series Unveils New Details With Ten Race Calendar Revealed

The 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series have revealed the ten circuits that will be used for the three live events taking place in London.

This year’s series will begin on the 10th October at the GFinity Arena in London, where it’ll host three live events to decide the 2018 F1 Esports champion.

Over the live events taking place on the 10th, 31st October, 16th and 17th November, ten races will take place on Codemasters Studios‘ F1 2018 game with the first race taking place at Albert Park in Australia. The series will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, where a new champion will be crowned.

All races excluding Abu Dhabi will race on 25% race distances. The final race at Abu Dhabi will host a 50% special race with double points awarded to the drivers.

Over 66,000 players signed up to partake in this years’ Esports series over four qualification events on F1 2017. Forty qualified for the Pro Draft where 16 gamers were selected. Now, 25 gamers signed up by nine official F1 Esports teams will compete over ten races to score the most amount of points to become champion.

All Pro Series events will be broadcasted on Facebook and selected TV Networks. Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the first event at 7PM on 10th October.