Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel Rounds Off Final USA Practice Fastest Overall

Scuderia Ferrari top the time sheets in final practice for the United States Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel setting the fastest time.

The two Ferrari cars set the pace free practice three, which saw all cars head out on track early to gather as much data as possible in the sole dry practice session over the weekend. Vettel, managed to showcase the Italian team’s pace with a 1m33.797 ahead of team-mate Kimi Räikkönen.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport followed up behind the Ferrari’s with Lewis Hamilton placing himself in third, only 0.073 seconds slower than Vettel’s time. Valtteri Bottas followed behind the championship leader in fourth.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo set the fifth and sixth fastest time in final practice, with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc being the best of the rest in seventh.

Sergio Pérez placed himself in eighth place ahead of the Renault Sport Formula One Team of Carlos Sainz Jr. Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean rounded off the top ten.

After all of Friday practice took place in the rain, leaving teams with little running during the day, all cars headed out on track when the session began to start off their first laps on a dry track. The two Ferrari cars of Räikkönen and Vettel led the way early on ahead of the Racing Point Force India of Esteban Ocon and McLaren F1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne.

The two Mercedes drivers of Hamilton and Bottas done long runs in the opening minutes and set times outside of the top ten. The two Red Bull cars sat in fifth and sixth behind Ocon and Vandoorne.

Bottas made the jump into the top three after 35 minutes of the session, setting a time 0.005 second slower than Vettel’s time in second. Hamilton joined Bottas into improving his time to go behind Bottas.

Vettel improved his time with a 1m33.797s and jumps ahead of Räikkönen to go fastest of the session with the Ultrasoft tyres, demonstrating Ferrari’s pace despite running without the updated floor introduced on Friday.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda of Brendon Hartley brought out a brief yellow flag in the final sector after the New Zealand driver spun at the exit of Turn 19. He was able to recover and resume his final laps of practice.

After an hour of practice, Vettel set the fastest time of the session showcasing Ferrari’s pace around the Circuit of the Americas ahead of qualifying, where the German will take a three place grid penalty for a crucial title deciding race on Sunday.