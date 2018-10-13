Haas’ Steiner Feels The American Fan Base Is ‘Important’ For Formula 1

Haas F1 Team‘s principal Guenther Steiner feels the fan base within the United States is ‘growing’ with the presence of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The American team will head to their home race in among a battle for fourth place in the constructors’ championship with Renault Sport Formula One Team. The two teams are separated by eight points going into the final four races.

The presence of F1 in the USA has been growing since the sport returned in 2012, when the Circuit of the Americas hosted the first race within the country since the sport left in 2007 in the aftermath of the controversial 2005 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Since the sports’ return, F1 has seen an increase of interest within the States with an American driver racing in F1 as Alexander Rossi raced for five races with Manor in 2015, Haas entering the sport and Liberty Media, an American media corporation buying F1.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner thinks that having a race within the United States is ‘very important’ for the sport and feels the fan base is growing.

“I think it’s very important for Formula One to have a race in the United States,” said Steiner.

“For a long time, until COTA came on the scene, there wasn’t one. I think the fan base is growing. It’s important for Formula One, but also for us because it’s our home grand prix. We’re all looking forward to it.”

Formula 1 could make the jump on hosting a second race within the United States as Liberty Media is set to introduce a race within the streets of Southern Florida in Miami. The event was set to take place in 2019, but a delay with the contract has pushed the date back to take place in 2020.

This isn’t the first time the sport has attempted to host a second race within the country. In 2013, a second race within the USA was planned in the streets of New Jersey as the ‘Grand Prix Of America‘. But the plans were scrapped after the promoters were in breach of contract with Bernie Ecclestone, ending the plans for a second race.

Steiner feels that the idea of a second race in America would be great for the sport and would help add more attention without taking anything away from Texas, the current home to F1 in the USA.

“It would be fantastic to have a second Formula One race in America. I think we will get there. It takes a little bit of time, but it will happen,” Steiner added.

“I think it would accentuate it. There are enough fans, we could get attention for two races. I think it would add to the presence of Formula One in the United States and not take anything away from COTA.”