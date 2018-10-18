HWA Evaluating Possible FIA Formula 2 Entry For 2019

HWA have revealed they are evaluating a possible entry into next year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Known for running the Mercedes DTM programme and supplying Mercedes powerplants for FIA European Formula 3, is aiming to add an expansion team in Formula 2 to its expected entry into the new FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The German team was one of ten teams to accepted by promoter Bruno Michel. The new series will replace the current GP3 Series, which leads into Formula 2 under F1’s support package for European and Middle Eastern races.

With Mercedes departing from DTM, HWA will focus its attention on collaborating with new entry Aston Martin and their R-Motorsport team, as well as its Mercedes FIA Formula E entry with Venturi technology onboard.

CEO of HWA, Ulrich Fritz told Autosport.com that they’re interested into doing F3 but no final decision has been made as of yet.

“I can only tell you that we are interested in doing International F3, but we have not made a final decision yet,” said Fritz.

“As far as I know there is nothing officially done – I cannot say any more than we are interested in doing it.”

When asked whether doing Formula 2 is an option as well, Fritz replied: “Doing this is quite interesting to us, but they need to fit together.”

If HWA do commit to F2, it could lead to a spot for newly crowned F3 champion Mick Schumacher to take, having won this year’s series with their powertrain and having strong associations with the German manufacturer.

But sources suggest that the German could be partnering with Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing, who Schumacher has driven for in the last three years in Formula 4 and F3. Prema have won two of the last three F2/GP2 series with Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

Sources also indicated that HWA could possibly take over BWT Arden‘s entry in F2 and F3, but team principal Garry Horner has denied any speculation.

“We decided to pull out of GP3 to concentrate on our F2 entries and lower activities down the formulas” said Horner.

“We’re expanding our sportscar programme and we’re looking at another activity at the moment not in open-wheel racing, where we think the future lies.

“There’s come a time with GP3/F3 – we’ve been in the championship a long time, we’ve won the championship twice, we have other areas we want to concentrate on, and we’ll have a sabbatical and see how these other things go. Carlin were out of it, came back. DAMS have been in and out, and so on.

“It’s really where the best market is for you and you have to do the best job.”