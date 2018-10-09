Hype Energy eForce India Announce First Round Line Up For Esports Pro Series

Hype Energy eForce India have announced Fabrizio Donoso Delgado and Marcel Kiefer as their drivers to compete for the first round of the 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series.

Force India became the first team to sign drivers to their Esports team for the upcoming series, which will commence at the GFinity Arena in London on the 10th October.

Nine official F1 teams will join the second season of F1’s official Esports championship, as the teams will fight for a combined prize money worth $200,000.

The teams also took part in the Pro Draft, where 40 of the best drivers who qualified for the series through events on the F1 2017 game were picked in their teams. Force India with the second overall pick selected Fabrizio Donoso Delgado.

Marcel Kiefer and Mads Sørensen joined the team before Pro Draft. The pair competed in last year’s Esports series, with Sørensen making it to the Finals and finishing fifteenth overall. Kiefer made it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Some teams hired more than two to their rosters, but only two drivers could be elegable to compete for the Esports series, leaving some teams to decide who shall represent the team for the first round. McLaren Shadow decided their line up for the first three races with a race-off between all three of their drivers.

Force India completed preparatory events ahead of the first round with all three drivers, and decided to have Donoso Delgado and Kiefer to represent the team. Sørensen will be the reserve driver on Wednesday.

The team will repeat the same process for the second round of the Esports series, which will take place on the 31st October. The first round will be broadcasted on Facebook and selected TV networks.