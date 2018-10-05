Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Opens Japanese Grand Prix Weekend Fastest In Practice One

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Lewis Hamilton starts off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time in Free Practice 1.

The championship leader starts the weekend at the Suzuka International Racing Course with a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport one-two, as the Brit sets a 1m28.691 on the Soft tyres.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was behind him in second, less than half a second behind Hamilton but the Finn set his best time on the Medium compound tyres. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo placed himself in third place on the Supersoft tyres.

The two Scuderia Ferrari‘s followed behind Ricciardo as Kimi Räikkönen leads ahead of Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari lie over half a second behind the Mercedes drivers. Max Verstappen ended the session in sixth place.

Esteban Ocon was the best of the rest with seventh place, piping Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean. The two Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team round off the top ten of the session with Charles Leclerc beating his team-mate Marcus Ericsson. Lando Norris replaced Stoffel Vandoorne for the session in the McLaren F1 Team, who set a time nearly four seconds slower than Hamilton’s time.

The two Red Bull drivers started the session at the top of the time sheets in the opening twenty minutes on a damp track as spots of rain hit the circuit.

Hamilton soon headed out on the track with a set of Medium tyres and went fastest overall, soon before Bottas and Vettel set a faster time on more softer compounds.

The Brit had a scare moment when he had to take avoiding action on Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Pierre Gasly. The French driver was preparing for a hotlap but caught the Mercedes driver who approached the chicane at high speed. The stewards are investigating the incident.

Fernando Alonso made an error at the entry of Degner 1 by running a wheel on the grass, which sent him off into the gravel trap at the corner. The Spaniard was able to escape the incident unscathed and returned to the pits.

The Mercedes pairing made the jump to the front of the pack, with Hamilton setting a 1m28.691s ahead of team-mate Bottas and Ricciardo. The Ferraris’ headed out on track with the softest tyres allocation but couldn’t improve on their time, leaving them down in fourth and fifth in the session.

Hamilton ended the first session in Japan fastest ahead of Bottas and Ricciardo as the teams prepare for Free Practice 2.

PosNo.DriverTeamTimeGap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:28.691
277Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:29.1370.446
33Daniel RicciardoAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:29.3730.682
47Kimi RaikkonnenScuderia Ferrari1:29.6270.936
55Sebastian VettelScuderia Ferrari1:29.6850.994
633Max VerstappenAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:29.8411.150
731Esteban OconRacing Point Force India F1 Team1:30.5911.900
88Romain GrosjeanHaas-F1 Team1:30.8142.123
916Charles LeclercAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:30.9292.238
109Marcus EricssonAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:31.0732.382
1110Pierre GaslyScuderia Toro Rosso1:31.0732.382
1255Carlos Sainz JrRenault Sport Formula One Team1:31.1002.409
1311Sergio PerezRacing Point Force India F1 Team1:31.2722.581
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas-F1 Team1:31.2742.583
1527Nico HulkenbergRenault Sport Formula One Team1:31.4182.727
1618Lance StrollWilliams Martini Racing1:31.5082.817
1728Brendon HartleyScuderia Toro Rosso1:31.9083.217
1814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren Formula 1 Team1:32.0343.343
1935Sergey SirotkinWilliams Martini Racing1:32.5133.822
2047Lando NorrisMcLaren Formula 1 Team1:32.6833.992

