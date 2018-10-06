Lewis Hamilton Pips Sebastian Vettel In Final Japanese Grand Prix Practice

Lewis Hamilton ends final practice ahead of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix fastest, but Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel claims second being 0.116 seconds behind the British driver.

The championship leader in the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport topped all three practice sessions around the Suzuka International Racing Course this weekend, setting a 1m29.599s late on in the session as rain briefly halted the session midway through.

Vettel and Ferrari were able to produce more stronger pace compare to Friday with the German setting the second best time on scrubbed set of supersoft tyres ahead of team-mate Kimi Räikkönen in third. Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen was fourth fastest ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Racing Point Force India‘s Esteban Ocon remains the best of the rest with the seventh best time ahead of team-mate Sergio Pérez. Carlos Sainz Jr. ended final practice in ninth place whilst Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen rounds off the top ten. The session ended early with two minutes to spare due to a crash by Nico Hülkenberg, which caused a red flag.

The session started with heavy winds hitting the 3.6 mile circuit as the threat of rain is expected to hit Suzuka in the latter part of the session. This threat saw multiple cars head out on track early with the Ferrari’s topping the time sheets early on ahead of both Red Bull cars and Bottas.

Within ten minutes of the session, the rain arrived through the second sector of the track. Hamilton struggled to set a competitive lap time due to the conditions, aborting his laps at the final sector. The track became difficult to run on slick tyres but not wet enough to warrant the use of intermediate tyres.

At the halfway point of the session, the rain started to ease off as Bottas headed out on track with the dry tyres. More drivers soon followed to perform practice starts down the end of the pit lane. The skies started to clear but the wind started to pick up, as it was evident when Räikkönen went off track and into the gravel at the Esses. The Finn was able to escape and resume his practice runs.

Hamilton rocketed up the timing sheets by going fastest overall with 1m29.599s having spent most of the session down in last. Vettel improved his time to surpass his Ferrari team-mate but could only settle for second place.

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Hülkenberg crashed heavily at Turn 5 in the Esses section which caused a red flag within the final three minutes of the session. The German lost the rear end of his car during the first corners of the Esses, which resulted in his car hitting the barrier. The red flag saw the session end early with Hamilton fastest in all three sessions, but Vettel is only 0.116 seconds slower ahead of qualifying.