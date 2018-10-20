Max Verstappen Bored Of Wet Friday Practice Sessions

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen rounded off Friday practice for the United States Grand Prix within the top three, but admitted that the wet practice sessions are ‘a bit boring’.

Verstappen ended Free Practice 1 third fastest, and improved up to second for Free Practice 2. But the Dutch driver only completed 14 laps throughout of Friday as a rain soaked Circuit of the Americas left drivers with limited running.

Red Bull opted not to run Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in FP2 due to one of his set of intermediate tyres having a puncture, leaving him a set down for the whole weekend.

Driver are only allowed four sets of intermediate tyres and three sets of full wet tyres throughout the whole of the Grand Prix weekend, which leaves teams doing limited running in the rain, favouring to save as much tyres as possible in case the race on Sunday has a downpour.

The twenty-one year said despite the wet sessions being a bit ‘boring’, the team gathered as much data they can to use in the event of a possible wet race on Sunday in the USA.

“These wet Fridays are always a bit boring,” said Verstappen.

“It was important to get out in order to understand our car better in these conditions, even if it was only a handful of laps. We tried a few things and collected some data but it is always hard in the rain to tell how the car responds to these changes.

“It felt pretty good at the end of the session so if it is wet tomorrow, or during the race we will hopefully be in good shape.”

With the weather expected to be the same for qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen says there are still a lot of unknowns but hopes that Red Bull can put themselves in the best position for the race.

“I think after a day like this there are still a lot of unknowns, we just have to do our best tomorrow, whatever the weather and put ourselves in the best position for Sunday.”