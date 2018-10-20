Pierre Gasly Enjoyed ‘Positive’ Wet Friday Practice Outing

Pierre Gasly enjoyed a positive day of wet Friday running ahead of the United States Grand Prix, finishing in second in the second session.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver claimed the second best time behind Lewis Hamilton in a wet start to the Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

Gasly enjoyed a positive day out on track and felt the car was performing well in the wet conditions, even if the team had limited running over the Friday sessions.

“It was a positive day today,” said Gasly. “In the morning we struggled a bit to make the Intermediate tyres work properly, but then we made some changes for FP2 and they seem to work much better.

“This afternoon I felt very good with the car and I really enjoyed driving in the wet conditions, especially on this amazing track, which in the rain is super exciting!”

“Even if we didn’t run much, I really liked the general feeling and the performance was there.

Despite breaking into the top three in FP2, the French driver and team-mate Brendon Hartley will have to take a engine penalties for the race on Sunday, which will leave both down at the back of the grid.

Considering teams did limited running between the two sessions, Gasly says its’ nice to see himself high on the time sheets and the plan is now to focus on building a strong race car for Sunday.

“Although not everybody went out, it’s always nice to see us so high on the time sheet. Considering the penalty we will receive, which will see us start from the back, we now have to focus on having the fastest possible car for Sunday’s race.”