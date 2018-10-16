World Superbike

Rea Overcomes Illness to Complete Perfect Ten

Jonathan Rea - Photo Credit: Kawasaki
Jonathan Rea sent more records tumbling as he became the first rider to win ten World Superbike races in succession with his fifth straight double in Argentina. The newly-crowned four-times champion dominated both races at the new Circuit San Juan Villicum, overcoming food poisoning overnight on Saturday night, to hand Kawasaki their fourth consecutive Manufacturer’s crown.

The honour of being the first ever polesitter at El Villicum went to Aruba Ducati’s Marco Melandri but the Italian’s hopes of converting it into victory faded as quickly as the red lights went out. Melandri lost the downhill drag race towards turn one and despite setting a blistering pace in Superpole, never had the consistent race pace to keep Rea in sight, only falling further adrift when drops of rain began to fall.

It was then that Chaz Davies came unstuck, losing the front end of his Ducati while jostling with Tom Sykes over sixth, although there was minimal damage done to his challenge to finish as championship runner-up with Michael van der Mark only eighth. Their struggles opened the door for the impressive Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim his second podium of the year in third with Xavi Fores beating Eugene Laverty to take fourth and, with it, race two pole.

The Spaniard made good use of his grid advantage on Sunday, pulling out a three-second lead while chaos reigned behind him. Rea had found life slightly tougher than normal in his charge through the field from the third row, illness and all, but the Ulsterman finally chased down the Barni Ducati on lap nine, securing a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

Razgatlioglu had looked on course for a second podium of the weekend but the Turkish rookie tumbled down the order late on, falling to seventh behind Melandri, Davies, Sykes and Alex Lowes. Van der Mark finished next up in ninth, leaving him 24 points behind Davies heading into the final weekend in Qatar.

 

WorldSBK 2018: Riders’ Championship (24/26)

 PosRiderConstructorTeamWinsPts
C11. JONATHAN REAKAWASAKIKAWASAKI RACING TEAM16520
27. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati2348
360. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team2324
466. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team1294
533. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati2286
622. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team1232
712. Xavi ForesDucatiBarni Racing Team227
854. Toprak RazgatliogluKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing145
950. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia145
1032. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia133
1176. Loris BazBMWGULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team127
122. Leon CamierHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike108
1381. Jordi TorresMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse98
1421. Michael Ruben RinaldiDucatiAruba.it Racing – Junior Team77
1536. Leandro MercadoKawasakiOrelac Racing VerdNatura66
1640. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam GoEleven Kawasaki63
1745. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike57
1868. Yonny HernandezKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing28
1999. PJ JacobsenHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team21
2091. Leon HaslamKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing14
2134. Davide GiuglianoApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia11
2294. Niccolo CanepaYamahaYamaha Motor Europe7
2398. Karel HanikaYamahaGuandalini Racing5
2451. Florian MarinoHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team5
2516. Gabrielle RuiuKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing4
2628. Bradley RaySuzukiBuildbase Suzuki3
2737. Ondrej JezekYamahaGuandalini Racing3
2877. Maximillian ScheibMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse3
2941. Luke MosseyKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing2
3024. Alessandro AndreozziYamahaGuandalini Racing1

WorldSBK 2018: Manufacturers’ Championship (24/26)

 PosConstructorPoints Scoring RidersWinsPts
C1KAWASAKIREA (473), SYKES (45), RAZGATLIOGLU (27)17545
2DucatiDavies (221), Melandri (174), Fores (49)4444
3Yamahavan der Mark (234), Lowes (128)3362
4ApriliaLaverty (102), Savadori (97), Giugliano (6)205
5HondaCamier (103), Gagne (34), Jacobsen (7)144
6BMWBaz (127)127
7MV AgustaTorres (98), Scheib (3)101
8SuzukiRay (3)3

