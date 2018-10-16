Rea Overcomes Illness to Complete Perfect Ten

Jonathan Rea sent more records tumbling as he became the first rider to win ten World Superbike races in succession with his fifth straight double in Argentina. The newly-crowned four-times champion dominated both races at the new Circuit San Juan Villicum, overcoming food poisoning overnight on Saturday night, to hand Kawasaki their fourth consecutive Manufacturer’s crown.

The honour of being the first ever polesitter at El Villicum went to Aruba Ducati’s Marco Melandri but the Italian’s hopes of converting it into victory faded as quickly as the red lights went out. Melandri lost the downhill drag race towards turn one and despite setting a blistering pace in Superpole, never had the consistent race pace to keep Rea in sight, only falling further adrift when drops of rain began to fall.

It was then that Chaz Davies came unstuck, losing the front end of his Ducati while jostling with Tom Sykes over sixth, although there was minimal damage done to his challenge to finish as championship runner-up with Michael van der Mark only eighth. Their struggles opened the door for the impressive Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim his second podium of the year in third with Xavi Fores beating Eugene Laverty to take fourth and, with it, race two pole.

The Spaniard made good use of his grid advantage on Sunday, pulling out a three-second lead while chaos reigned behind him. Rea had found life slightly tougher than normal in his charge through the field from the third row, illness and all, but the Ulsterman finally chased down the Barni Ducati on lap nine, securing a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

Razgatlioglu had looked on course for a second podium of the weekend but the Turkish rookie tumbled down the order late on, falling to seventh behind Melandri, Davies, Sykes and Alex Lowes. Van der Mark finished next up in ninth, leaving him 24 points behind Davies heading into the final weekend in Qatar.

WorldSBK 2018: Riders’ Championship (24/26)

Pos Rider Constructor Team Wins Pts C 1 1. JONATHAN REA KAWASAKI KAWASAKI RACING TEAM 16 520 − 2 7. Chaz Davies Ducati Aruba.it Racing - Ducati 2 348 − 3 60. Michael van der Mark Yamaha Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team 2 324 − 4 66. Tom Sykes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team 1 294 − 5 33. Marco Melandri Ducati Aruba.it Racing - Ducati 2 286 − 6 22. Alex Lowes Yamaha Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team 1 232 − 7 12. Xavi Fores Ducati Barni Racing Team 227 ▲ 8 54. Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 145 ▼ 9 50. Eugene Laverty Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 145 ▼ 10 32. Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 133 − 11 76. Loris Baz BMW GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team 127 − 12 2. Leon Camier Honda Red Bull Honda World Superbike 108 − 13 81. Jordi Torres MV Agusta MV Agusta Reparto Corse 98 − 14 21. Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team 77 − 15 36. Leandro Mercado Kawasaki Orelac Racing VerdNatura 66 − 16 40. Roman Ramos Kawasaki Team GoEleven Kawasaki 63 − 17 45. Jake Gagne Honda Red Bull Honda World Superbike 57 − 18 68. Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing 28 − 19 99. PJ Jacobsen Honda TripleM Honda WorldSBK Team 21 − 20 91. Leon Haslam Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 14 − 21 34. Davide Giugliano Aprilia Milwaukee Aprilia 11 − 22 94. Niccolo Canepa Yamaha Yamaha Motor Europe 7 − 23 98. Karel Hanika Yamaha Guandalini Racing 5 ▲ 24 51. Florian Marino Honda TripleM Honda WorldSBK Team 5 ▲ 25 16. Gabrielle Ruiu Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing 4 ▼ 26 28. Bradley Ray Suzuki Buildbase Suzuki 3 ▼ 27 37. Ondrej Jezek Yamaha Guandalini Racing 3 ▲ 28 77. Maximillian Scheib MV Agusta MV Agusta Reparto Corse 3 ▼ 29 41. Luke Mossey Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing 2 ▼ 30 24. Alessandro Andreozzi Yamaha Guandalini Racing 1

WorldSBK 2018: Manufacturers’ Championship (24/26)