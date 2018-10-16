Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul Sets Final Four Races Like ‘Mini-Championship’

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul says the final four races that round off the 2018 Formula 1 Season will be like a ‘mini-championship’.

Renault Sport Formula One Team are among a fight with Haas F1 Team for the fourth place in the constructors’ championship. The French squad currently lead ahead 92 points, eight more than the American team.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was able to salvage a point at the last round in Japan whilst Nico Hülkenberg retired from the race. Haas’ Romain Grosjean was able to claim eighth place, cutting the point margin down ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Cyril Abiteboul feels the posititve heading to the Circuit of the Americas, but admits that the team need to improve on their qualifying pace in order to capitalise in the battle within the midfield.

“Fourth position is going to be close as we reach the final straight of the season, but we’re feeling positive ahead of the next race in the United States,” said Abiteboul.

“Our race pace is clearly competitive in relation to the midfield teams, but we absolutely need to improve single-lap, qualifying pace. There is very little difference between P7 and P16 right now and we need to ensure we are in the best possible position on the grid on race day. This is where points are won and lost.”

Renault are reaching towards the final stages of the development for the R.S.18 as they’ll focus on the 2019 season, where they’ll welcome Daniel Ricciardo into the roster to partner alongside Hülkenberg.

Abiteboul describes the final four races in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi as a mini-championship as they aim to secure their objective they set at the beginning of the season.

“We are reaching the end of our development cycle this season since we are increasingly focused on 2019

projects, but our immediate priority remains meeting our objectives set at the start of 2018,” commented Abiteboul.

“To do this, we need to see the final four races as a mini-championship. Austin is the next challenge and we go

there in a determined mood with a point to prove.”