Audi unveil latest evolution of the R8 LMS

Audi Sport Customer Racing has presented its fourth new model in just four years, the evolution of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 which was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show today.

Michael-Julius Renz, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH, and Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, revealed the model with the international exhibition visitors looking on.

The new version of the car is tailored carefully to the customer requirements regarding technology and operating costs.

Bathurst, Daytona, Dubai, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Sepang and Spa, ever since the Audi R8 LMS made its debut in 2015, it has engraved its name in the winners’ lists of the major endurance races.

Worldwide championship titles, plus international success in the FIA GT World Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge complete the track record for the young winning car.

“In developing the evolution of the car, we’ve put an even greater focus on our customers and their needs,” says Reinke.

“The pre-design stage for the second evolution of our current model generation centred on many discussions with our teams.”

In addition to the professional drivers who are successful with the cars, amateur drivers have also clinched class victories or overall titles across the world.

During the development project of the latest evolution, Audi Sport concentrated on providing these customers with an even better technical base than before.

Optimisation of the aerodynamics and cooling give greater consistency under various dynamic driving conditions. The durability of the power transmission elements is another focal area.

For teams, the evolution package of the Audi R8 LMS pays off in racing and economy.

Moderate modifications of the overall concept, combined with longer service intervals for the clutch and transmission, represent sensible investments promising success in racing and will support amateurs by keeping costs down.

Whether the teams’ already own a second-generation Audi R8 LMS or buy a new model, the changes will benefit everyone and are also suitable for retrofitting to existing race cars.

Following the world debut in Paris, Audi Sport will deliver the first customer race cars in November.

Following FIA homologation, the race cars will be battling internationally for points, victories and titles starting in January.