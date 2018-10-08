ŠKODA junior Kalle Rovanperä wins WRC2 ahead of teammate Pontus Tidemand

Škoda junior Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen achieved a start-to-finish victory in the WRC2 category at Wales Rally GB, the eleventh round of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship.

With second place, teammates Pontus Tidemand and Jonas Andersson secured the season’s third double victory in the WRC2 category for Škoda Motorsport.

After the recent Rally Turkey, the Czech brand had already won the WRC2 Championship for Teams, for the fourth time in a row (subject to official publication of the results by the FIA).

The 2018 WRC 2 Championship for Drivers will be decided between Škoda’s overall leader Jan Kopecký, who as planned did not compete in Wales, and teammate Pontus Tidemand.

The title battle will now continue at the next event on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, the Rally de Espana, at the end of the month.

Spain is unique as it is the WRC’s only mixed surface encounter. Medium-speed gravel roads contrast with smooth, fast, circuit-like asphalt.

Barcelona’s popular street stage in the Montjuïc area of the city ushers in the action, covering roads that hosted the Spanish Grand Prix F1 race on four occasions.