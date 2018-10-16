Wind Can Affect Car’s Behaviour Due To Exposed Circuit – Renault’s Ciaron Pilbeam

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Chief Race Engineer Ciaron Pilbeam believes the cars’ behaviour could be affected due the circuit being exposed to wind at certain areas of the circuit.

The final four races of the 2018 Formula 1 Season sees Renault in a battle for fourth place in the constructors’ championship with the Haas F1 Team. The series will head to the United States Grand Prix this weekend, Haas’ home race.

The 3.6 mile circuit is notorious for replicating infamous corners from race tracks around the world, as well as being home to a steep climb up towards Turn 1. The drivers will climb up hill, which allows the drivers to brake later into the corner and due to wider track surface, can take multiple lines into the corner.

Renault’s chief race engineer Ciaron Pilbeam says that the steep climb and multiple lines to take for Turn 1 gives a possibility of overtaking.

“The track goes quite steeply uphill at the first corner, but more importantly it is very wide there, which allows different racing lines that give the possibility of overtaking,” said Pilbeam

“The circuit is also exposed to the wind in places which can strongly affect the cars’ behaviour, and they can be unsettled as they emerge from the shelter of grandstands or the grass banks by the track in the first sector in particular.”