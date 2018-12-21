ART Grand Prix Aquires Shareholdings From Co-Founder Nicolas Todt

Co-Founder of ART Grand Prix, Nicolas Todt has sold his shareholdings to the French team.

Todt was one of the founders of ART alongside current Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team boss Frédéric Vasseur in 2004. The pairing formed the team and competed in the GP2/FIA Formula 2 Series and the GP3 Series, becoming a dominant force within the support series of Formula 1.

The Frenchman has decided to sell his interest in the company to the current shareholders in the team.

Vasseur commented on the announcement, saying that Todt has played a huge part in the overall success of the company, winning 24 titles between 2004 to 2018 in F2, GP2 and GP3.

“I founded ART Grand Prix with Nicolas at a time when pooling our individual areas of expertise could benefit all parties involved. There has certainly been synergy since its birth in 2004, with ART Grand Prix achieving most of the goals it had set and Nicolas playing a large part in the overall success of the company,” said Vasseur.

“Without him, this development would not have been possible. Today the evolution of ART Grand Prix, mine and that of Nicolas, naturally led us to take different paths in a win-win strategy that will allow everyone to continue their career in the best conditions.

“I thank Nicolas for these years of collaboration which have been extremely rich in results and wish him the best for 2019 and the years to come.”

Todt, who manages the careers of Charles Leclerc, Felipe Massa and Daniil Kvyat with his All Road Management agency, says he is very proud to have contributed to the teams’ success and hopes the team can continue its success in the future.

“I am very proud to have contributed to the creation and development of this team, which has always enjoyed great success,” said Todt.

“Its corporate culture, which focuses on young people and allows them to flourish, is a trademark of ART Grand Prix and to its credit. ART Grand Prix has allowed the emergence of young talents at all levels of the company: mechanics, engineers and of course drivers who are the visible part of this iceberg and some of whom have subsequently made their mark in the history of F1.

“My experience at ART Grand Prix has been rich in lessons as well as a catalyst for my activities in motorsport. I wish ART Grand Prix and all those who are associated with it to continue on the same path of excellence and to fight at the forefront in the various championships in which they will participate.”