Robert Kubica Not Offended By Sebastian Vettel’s Comments Over F1 Comeback

Robert Kubica says he isn’t offended by Sebastian Vettel‘s comments over his return to Formula 1, stating that ‘everyone has their own opinion’ on the latter.

The Polish driver will make a return to F1 next year with Williams Martini Racing, completing an incredible comeback story following on from his rally accident in 2011.

Kubica’s F1 career started back in 2006 with BMW Sauber and saw him win one Grand Prix in 2008. In 2011, his time in F1 was put on hold as he recovered from his injuries sustained on his hand from the accident. He skipped the 2011 season with Lotus Renault GP and missed the 2012 Season. But he returned to racing in Rallying and made a leap back into an F1 car for the first time in 2017 with Renault and Williams, pushing to make a return to the sport.

He spent the year as a reserve driver for Williams and competed in three Friday Practice sessions throughout the year, before being announced as one of their drivers for the 2019 season alongside George Russell.

Lots of people reacted to the news of Kubica’s comeback in F1, claiming as a fairy tale story come true. But Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel told Blick that he has mixed views regarding the Polish drivers’ return.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Vettel “On the one hand, it pleases me personally. No one can even imagine how hard it was for him and what he went through.

“On the other hand, there are also young drivers who deserve a chance.”

Kubica responded to Vettel’s comments over his comeback on Polish Radio Station RMF FM, stating that everyone has their own opinion on the latter and that young drivers are given opportunities in F1 like his new Williams team-mate.

“Everyone has their own opinion,” said Kubica.

“Not everyone has to be happy that I am coming back. Certainly when it comes to other drivers, it’s normal that the competition is big.

“You also can’t really say that Vettel is a lot younger than me. On the other hand, there are a lot of young drivers who are entering F1. My team-mate for example.”