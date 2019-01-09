FIA World Rally Championship

2019 WRC Set For Autosport International Launch

by Steven Batey
WRC release new look cars at Autosport International Show in Birmingham on 11th January 2018. Photo Credit: Wales Rally GB

The 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is gearing up for its season launch at the Autosport International in Birmingham this weekend.

All four Manufacture teams as well as all of the drivers in the 2019 championship will be in attendance at the NEC with the teams eager to show off their changes ahead of the forthcoming season as the covers come off the cars on Saturday morning.

The move to ‘Super Saturday’ for the 2019 launch means that the public will get the opportunity to see all of the teams up close for the first time after last season the launch was on the Friday of the four day event.

Photo Credit: Wales Rally GB

Both British drivers in the championship are set to appear, with Elfyn Evans, who continues at M-Sport Ford for a second season and Kris Meeke, who returns in the WRC with the Toyota GAZOO Racing Word Rally Team both being part of the WRC curtain raiser.

Fans will also get to see six-time and defending champion Sébastien Ogier back in Citroen colours for the first time since his return to the French squad at the end of last season with his title challengers from 2018 Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak also both set to appear.

The 2019 FIA World Rally Championship launch takes place at Autosport International at the NEC in Birmingham this weekend with the launch happening in Hall 3 from 10:15am.  Tickets are available for £34 online or £39 on the door.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

