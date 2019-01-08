BTCC cars and stars to feature at 2019 Autosport International

If the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship Winter break has been dragging along too slowly for your liking, then there’s good news as the Autosport International show takes place this weekend at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from the 10th-13th January.

Plenty of cars and stars are set to represent Britain’s premier tin-top series as a dedicated Kwik Fit BTCC stand (Stand 2580) will feature four current NGTC cars and also driver appearances. Giving fans the opportunity to hear thoughts on the upcoming season and also the opportunity to grab vital autographs.

Four race winning cars appearing on Stand 2580 include the Ford Focus RS prepared by Motorbase, Mercedes Benz A-Class from Ciceley Motorsport, Power Maxed Racing’s Vauxhall Astra and AmD Tuning’s newly acquired Honda Civic Type R.

2018 champion Colin Turkington is set to make an appearance at the show being joined by fellow BTCC champions Andrew Jordan, Ashley Sutton, Matt Neal and Gordon Shedden. Meanwhile race winners Matt Simpson and Tom Ingram will also be there to join in the smorgasbord of touring car stars at the NEC.

Motorsport News editor Matt James reiterated why this year’s Autosport International is something you don’t want to miss out on as a BTCC fan,“Launching the 2019 BTCC season at Autosport International, with some of next year’s most competitive cars and stars, is something fans will not want to miss out on.

“We are very glad to be able to give motorsport fans the opportunity to experience the cars and meet the drivers of one of Britain’s best loved racing championships.”

Tickets to the 2019 Autosport International are still available from autosportinternational.com