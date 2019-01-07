Campos Racing Hire Jack Aitken For 2019 F2 Campaign

Jack Aitken will race with Campos Racing for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Season.

The Anglo-Korean driver spent the 2018 season with ART Grand Prix, where he clinched his first win in the series at Spain during mixed conditions.

After finishing the season eleventh overall in the drivers’ table, the GP3 Series runner-up from 2017 will make the move to the Spanish team of Campos. Aitken tested with the team during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, as well as completing a day of testing with Charouz Racing Systems.

Aitken says he’s excited to be working with the Campos team for the 2019 season after a promising start of testing after the 2018 season and hopes they will aiming for the top.

“I’m extremely excited to start working with Campos after a promising start in post-season testing,” said Aitken.

“They have the ambition and ability to compete at the very top, and although there’s plenty of work to be done I’m confident we’ll be up to it come Round 1. We are aiming for the top, nothing less.”

Campos ended the season seventh overall in the teams’ championship with Luca Ghiotto, Roy Nissany and Roberto Merhi in their cars. The team didn’t clinch a win in 2018 but Ghiotto and Merhi managed to capture podiums for the Spanish squad.

Campos Racing President Adrián Campos is delighted to have signed Aitken, calling him a talented driver and having all the elements to fight for the top.

“We are delighted to have Jack join our team,” added Campos. “He is an extremely talented driver and putting all elements together we will fight for top honors. We will aspire to the highest goals with our work and Jack’s natural talent.”

Campos’ CEO Salvatore Gandolfo also added that the pairing will be aiming to compete at every race of the 2019 F2 season.

“It is extremely important to bring Jack on board for the upcoming 2019 season. Both Campos Racing and Jack will be able to put themselves firmly in winning contention at every race.” said Gandolfo