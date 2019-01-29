Carlos Sainz Jr. Relishing ‘New Chapter Of Career’ With New Team McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr. says he’s excited to start a new chapter in his life with new surroundings at the McLaren F1 Team for the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

The Spaniard joins the Woking based team after stints with Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda and a loan spell at the Renault F1 Team for the 2017 and 2018 season.

Sainz agreed to a two-year deal at McLaren, his first contract that featured a multi-year length since he joined the sport in 2015, allowing him to control his destiny in the sport. The twenty-four year old will replace fellow Spaniard and friend Fernando Alonso, who leaves F1 as he aims to win the ‘triple crown’.

Ahead of the 2019 season with his new team, Sainz told Crash.net that he looks forward to having some independence, having been with Red Bull throughout his junior career and early stages of his F1 career.

“I’m really grateful for Red Bull, without Red Bull I wouldn’t be sitting here today as a McLaren driver,” said Sainz.

“So I really need to be grateful for everything that they’ve done for me.

“But it is true that this is now a new chapter in my career, I am kind of managing myself in a way and I am independent.”

Sainz will join a McLaren team hoping to rebuild and return back to the top after multiple years outside of the front of the pack. The team has made multiple changes behind the scenes with the introduction of Andreas Seidl as their new team principal and Lando Norris partnering alongside Sainz.

James Key will join McLaren for 2019, but won’t play a crucial role on designing the new MCL34 for 2019. The British designer will help the team develop the car over the season before focusing on creating the 2020 car.

Sainz added that 2019 will see a ‘new’ Carlos ahead of his first year at McLaren, having secured a contract length he wanted.

“This independence comes with a two year contract with McLaren so something that I really wanted, find my first two year deal with a team. If that team is McLaren even better! Looking forward to it. ” Sainz added.

“I’m going to be a new Carlos and I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my life.”