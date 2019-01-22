Chinese Driver Guanyu Zhou Becomes Renault F1 Development Driver

Renault Sport Racing have signed Guanyu Zhou as Renault F1 Team‘s development driver and part of their academy for the 2019 season.

The Chinese driver will work closely with Renault’s F1 team ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 Season, as he prepares for competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with UNI-Virtuosi Racing.

Zhou finished the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship in eighth place, collecting two wins with Prema Racing. Zhou was previously part of the Ferrari Drivers’ Academy, before he made the move to Renault.

The Shanghai-born driver says its an honour to join Renault Sport as an academy member and the F1 team’s development driver for the 2019, siting big ambitions with the French squad

“It’s a huge honour to join Renault Sport Racing as an Academy member and the Formula 1 Team’s Development Driver and I can’t wait to get started. Renault has big ambitions – both for the Formula 1 team and the Academy – and that’s something which motivates me,” said Zhou.

“I know the significance of Renault in China, so I’m especially proud to represent both Renault, as a brand, and China in the racing world. Formula 2 is the next step in my career. It looks to be a competitive field of drivers and there is going to be a lot to learn in a short space of time.

“I’ve been working hard during the winter and the three-days Formula 2 testing in Abu Dhabi was hugely beneficial. I’m looking forward to drawing on Renault’s help and advice this season as I aim for success and trophies.”

Renault signing Zhou onto their academy will hope to increase interest within the China region, with this years’ Chinese Grand Prix for the 2019 Formula 1 Season will mark the 1000th Grand Prix in the sports history.

Renault Sport Academy’s director, Mia Sharizman added that he is excited to have Zhou in their academy and be the F1 team’s development driver for the year, adding he has shown his ability as a driver in F3 last year.

“We’re excited to reveal Guanyu as a Renault Sport Academy member and the team’s Formula 1 Development Driver for this year. Guanyu has shown his ability as an excellent driver in the competitive European Formula 3 Championship,” commented Sharizman.

“We’ve been monitoring Guanyu for some time and we’re very happy to sign him onto the young driver programme. In Guanyu, we have a hard-working, talented individual and we will be aiming to further develop him this season in the Formula 2 Championship.”