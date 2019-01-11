Clio Series Champion Palmer Makes MINI Challenge Move

MINI ChallengeMichelin Clio Cup Series

by Simon Paice
Credit: David Young / MINI UK

Two-time Michelin Clio Cup Series champion Ben Palmer will compete in the MINI Challenge this season with series debutants Team HARD.

Palmer made a one-off debut in the championship at Donington Park last year [pictured[, superbly qualifying on pole position before securing a pair of top five finishes.

That capped off a sensational season for the 24 year old, who remarkably won fourteen races out of fifteen to be crowned the 2018 Clio Cup Series champion.

That made it two Clio titles in a row for Palmer, who also took the Class Z honours in the MG Owners Club ZR Championship in 2013 and has made selected Renault UK Clio Cup outings.

 “I can’t wait to get started in the Mini Challenge for 2019 after I dipped my toe in the water at Donington Park in 2018,” said Palmer.

“After two seasons in the Clios, I felt the time was right to make the next step in my career. The Mini Challenge presents a fantastic opportunity to get my name out in the world of motorsport.

“Whilst Team HARD haven’t been in the championship before, the experience they have in the BTCC and VW Cup will prove invaluable as we aim for some good results in 2019.”

Team boss Tony Gilham commented: “I’m delighted to be moving into the Mini Challenge for 2019. The championship has always been one that’s been on our radar.

“It’s been about waiting for the right opportunity and we firmly believe that this is the time. Ben entered the Team HARD. Racing scholarship in 2015 and we have been monitoring his progress ever since.

“He’s shown fantastic speed and race craft in the Michelin Clio Cup Series and both parties feel that this is the time to be reunited for a full championship assault.”

Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

