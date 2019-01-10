F1 Esports Champion Leigh To Feature At Race of Champions

F1 Esports champion Brendon Leigh will compete at in the 2019 Race of Champions in Mexico as one of four finalists for the eROC event.

Leigh was announced on Monday as one of four gamers that will compete against each other, both virtually and on track to be crowned the 2019 eRoc Champion. Leigh competed in last years’ eRoc event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but lost out to McLaren Shadow driver Enzo Bonito.

The two-time F1 Esports driver will join against James Baldwin, Sebastian Job and Nil Naujoks in the tournament that will take place at the Autodromo Hermanoz Rodriguez, the venue of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Baldwin earned his place by winning the eROC’s invitational event in December, with Job joining him having won the second invitational event last Saturday. Naujoks earned his place as a wildcard thanks to his strength of his performances in eROC world qualifiers. The German is an experienced gamer that has lasted over 15 years.

The winner of the eRoc tournament will join Bonito on Team Sim Racing All Stars, where they will compete against the best drivers in the world. Drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard, Lucas di Grassi, Tom Kristensen and Mick Schumacher.

ROC president Fredrik Johnsson says the prize is truly a once in a life time opportunity for the four gamers to compete against one another for a chance to race against some of Motorsports’ iconic names.

“We were delighted with the success of the first ever eROC World Final last year in Riyadh – and surprised by how amazingly well the simracers could transfer their skills from the simulator to the real track. So this year we took it to the next level, opening the competition to everyone on Earth,” said Johnsson

“Now we have found the four gamers who will compete next week for a chance to join Enzo Bonito on Team Sim Racing All Stars. Enzo triumphed last year so we look forward to welcoming him back and seeing how much progress he’s made in the past year. This truly is the chance of a lifetime: the winner will race at ROC Mexico against some of the world’s best drivers in identical cars… and you could still be there in the stadium to watch how they get on!”

The Race of Champions in Mexico will take place between the 19th-20th January with the ROC Nations Cup first on the 19th, where drivers team up based on their nationality. The 20th will see all drivers go head-to-head against one another in a bid to be crowned the Champion in the Race of Champions.