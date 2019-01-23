GP3 Champion Anthoine Hubert Promoted In Renault Academy, Joins F2 Arden Team

2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert has been promoted in the Renault Sport Academy and has confirmed his entry in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship with BWT Arden.

The Frenchman was successful in 2018 in GP3, the last year of the series before re-forming into the FIA Formula 3 Championship with two wins, performing consistently throughout the year with ART Grand Prix.

Hubert’s relationship with Renault began in 2018 as their Renault Sport Affiliated Driver. For the 2019 season, Hubert has been promoted to the Renault Sport Academy, joining Christian Lundgaard and fellow F2 debutante, Guanyu Zhou.

The twenty-two year old says that he learnt a lot during his time in GP3 and looks forward to the challenge of racing in F2 with Arden.

“It’s great to be able to announce I will be stepping up my connection with Renault as an Academy Driver this season. I’m really happy and grateful to be entrusted with the role and I can’t wait to keep developing my racing career,” said Hubert.

“I learnt a lot racing in GP3, and I will be looking to draw on that experience for Formula 2, which will be a big challenge. It’s a bigger car, there are more races – longer in length – with strategy to prepare as well. I know my ability and I look forward to using Renault’s support for a good year.”

Hubert added that he’s excited to work with Arden for 2019, ahead of the latest news of their collaboration deal with German engineering giants HWA RACELABS.

“It’s really good to finalise my contract with BWT Arden. After winning GP3 last year I knew I had a big chance to get a good drive in Formula 2 in 2019, so thanks a lot to Renault Sport and my partners for their support throughout the winter. It’s a really good opportunity for me to join Arden especially with their new collaboration with HWA RACELAB.

“The experience and professionalism from Arden and HWA RACELAB will be a really good mix for me to learn from and progress. Now it’s time to focus and work hard to be ready for the start of the season.”

Mia Sharizman, Renault Sport Academy Director says he’s pleased to promote Hubert into the academy after a successful year as their Affiliated driver.

“We’re very pleased to promote Anthoine to the Renault Sport Academy for 2019 after a successful season as an Affiliated Driver last year. Anthoine fully deserves this opportunity as an Academy Driver,” commented Sharizman.

“His consistency and level head proved decisive last year and he will undoubtedly draw on those attributes for his first attempt in Formula 2 this season. It’s also a great opportunity to have one of France’s most talented young drivers on our programme and we will assist Anthoine as much as possible in Formula 2.”

Hubert’s team-mate at Arden is yet to be announced yet, but team boss Garry Horner is pleased to welcome Hubert onto their roster, admitting he’s been a driver that the team have closely followed over the years.

“We are extremely pleased with the news that Anthoine will join the team for his maiden FIA Formula 2 campaign,” added Horner.

“He is a driver that I have followed closely over the last number of years and I believe he will bring some strong performance to the team”