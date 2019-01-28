Hockenheim completes 2019 TCR Europe Calendar

The calendar for The 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series has been completed, with the Hockenheimring in Germany confirmed to take the slot held provisionally by the Netherlands.

The series promoters have also confirmed that they will share the weekend with the International GT Open Series, an arrangement that will also take place in Spa-Francorchamps, Barcelona and Monza. This also means that there will be two German events on the calendar for this year.

The complete 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series calendar:

April 27-28: Hungaroring, Hungary

May 24-26: Hockenheim, Germany

June 8-9: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

July 13-14: Red Bull Ring, Austria

August 3-4: Oschersleben, Germany

September 21-22: Barcelona, Spain

October 12-13: Monza, Italy

Series promoter Paulo Ferreira commented on the newest addition to the calendar.

“Hockenheim represents a great addition to the list of glamorous racetracks that forms the TCR Europe series’ calendar. TCR is very popular in Germany and we are confident that our event in Hockenheim will attract a lot of fans,” explained Ferreira.

“We also invite some of the TCR Germany teams and drivers to join and measure themselves with their fellow colleagues of TCR Europe.”

The venue, which has been home to the German Grand Prix for decades, is a popular addition to the calendar. For the past three years, it has been the location of the finale for the ADAC TCR Germany Series where both Josh Files and Harald Procyzk have been crowned champions.

Several German drivers took part in the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series last year with Cedric Piro competing in the full season in both a Honda Civic FK7 and a Hyundai i30 N TCR. Veteran tintop talent Peter Terting joined the series at the season midpoint racing a Hyundai for Team Target Competition.

ADAC TCR Germany Series regular Mike Halder joined the series in the final races at Barcelona, where he won the final race of the year to help Hell Energy Racing with KCMG secure the Teams Championship.