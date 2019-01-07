Italian Media Reports Ferrari To Replace Team Boss Maurizio Arrivabene

Maurizio Arrivabene is set to lose his job as Scuderia Ferrari team principal and to be replaced by Mattio Binotto, according to reports from the Italian Media.

Ferrari is set to make big changes within the leadership of the team before the 2019 Formula 1 Season begins with Arrivabene set to lose his role within the team. Ferrari’s technical director Binotto is set to make the step up to the team principal’s role.

A report from the Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that the power struggle between Arrivabene and Binotto became unbearable. The pairing has been reported numerous times to have clashed during the season, with reports suggesting Binotto were to exit the team due to the clash.

Ferrari has failed to deliver a title in both 2017 and 2018 after multiple incidents, strategic errors and management issues throughout the second stage of the season. Some felt that the decisions made by Ferrari were the reasons they lost out to Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport back-to-back, after the team made incorrect calls.

Arrivabene became team principal in 2015, becoming the boss of Ferrari when the late Sergio Marchionne first took control of Ferrari from Luca di Montezemolo. Arrivabene’s relationship with the Ferrari team was strong having been associated with the Italian outfit for many years through their Philip Morris International sponsorship. Since the passing of Marchinonne in 2018, Philip Morris’ Louis C. Camilleri took over and looked to have saved Arrivabene from the cut due to their share connections.

Binotto was linked to making an exit from the Italian team, but no offer was made to see the Swiss-born leave after reports suggested the relationship with Arrivabene broke down. But Arrivabene suggested the rumours of Binotto’s departure were ‘fake news’. The intensity between the two leaders became unsustainable, which plagued fears into the 2019 project.

Binotto has been part of the team since 1995 as a test engineer before making his way through the ranks within the team. In 2016 following the departure of James Allison, Binotto was promoted to chief technical officer and has overseen the construction of Ferrari’s F1 cars ever since.

But the recent rift between Binotto and Arrivabene has pushed Ferrari to make a reported change, with the team principal shown the door as Binotto will take over. Italian media also reported that former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa has been sent into Maranello as possible future management changes could take place. To replace Binotto’s role as chief technical officer, Ferrari’s aero chief Enrico Cardile and engine chief Corrado Iotti are set to take up bigger roles.