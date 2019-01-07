Louis Delétraz Switches To Carlin For 2019 Formula 2 Season

Louis Delétraz will race in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Carlin Motorsport.

The Swiss driver will partner with Nobuharu Matsushita at the current F2 teams’ title holders, who won the teams’ championship in their first season back in F2.

Delétraz spent the 2018 season with Charouz Racing Systems and ended the year tenth overall in his third year in the series. He recorded a best result of second place at the Monaco Sprint Race, finishing behind team-mate Antonio Fuoco.

Carlin and Delétraz have previously raced together before back in the final race of the 2016 GP2 Series, before the series changed to F2. He also took part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi with Carlin and was one of the fastest drivers during the test.

Delétraz says he feels like he’s at home with the team and feels the partnership forms a strong team for the upcoming F2 season.

“I’m very happy to join Carlin for the 2019 F2 season. I know the team because we already worked together in the past and the F2 post season test went perfectly,” said Delétraz.

“I’m really excited for 2019 to start, I already feel like I’m at home in the team and the motivation from everyone is amazing! I’m very thankful for the amazing support and trust of my sponsors. All together we’re a strong team!”

The twenty-one year old also got to test with the Haas F1 Team during the post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit, performing strongly in his first outing in an F1 car.

Delétraz has set eyes on winning races and competing for the championship with the Carlin team, and adds that the experience with Haas is a good taste on what to expect if he is successful in 2019.

“I’ve got quite a good amount of experience in F2 and I want to be winning races and fighting for the championship. That has to be my goal for 2019,” added Delétraz

“My successful test with Haas F1 Team in Abu Dhabi immediately after the Grand Prix last season has given me a taste of what the reward can be if you are successful in F2 and I’m more determined than ever to achieve that target.

“For sure, F2 is a hugely competitive championship but I was a podium finisher in the series last year and I was consistently quick. I feel like I can build on that momentum with Carlin and enjoy a strong season.”

Carlin team principal Trevor Carlin is pleased to welcome back Delétraz to the British squad, calling him a fantastic driver to work with and hopes that they can deliver a strong season together.

“We are so pleased to welcome Louis back to the team for the upcoming season. We’ve worked with him for one race in the 2016 and in post-season testing last month in Abu Dhabi,” said Carlin

“He’s a fantastic driver to work with and I’m sure we can have a strong season together when we hit the ground running once again next season.”